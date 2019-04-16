Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police arrested 211 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs15.8 million from them. According to police sources, a total of 37 robbery, burglary, car and bike lifting cases were traced and 56 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs. 12.8 million including gold ornaments from them. They said that the police arrested 28 absconders during the same period. Moreover, the police held 23 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities.

while 3 kilograms hashish, 410 grams heroin, 255 grams ice and 711 bottle wines were recovered from them.