Pakistan and India are currently holding a meeting at the designated zero point to discuss the plan for the Kartarpur corridor project.

According to sources, technical experts and foreign office officials from both sides are participating in the talks.

During the talks, the installation of a border fence and road design will be discussed, sources added.

The talks between the two sides are taking place at the Kartarpur zero point, the sources said.

On March 29, India had decided to postpone the Kartarpur Corridor meeting between the two sides at Wagah border scheduled for April 2. "Pakistan regrets the Indian decision to postpone the upcoming Kartarpur meeting, jointly agreed by both sides on 14 March 2019. The meeting was to discuss & find consensus on outstanding issues," Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said.

During the first meeting between Pakistan and India on March 14, New Delhi had decided not to grant visas to Pakistani journalists to cover the event.

On March 19, Pakistan and India held a technical meeting at the designated zero point to discuss the plan for the Kartarpur corridor project.

In November last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone for the corridor. Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Indian Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Indian Minister for Housing Hardeep S Puri had attended the groundbreaking ceremony.