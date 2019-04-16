Share:

RAWALPINDI - Imam-e-Kaaba Shaikh Abdul Elah Al Juhani called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday at the military’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

His Excellency Shaikh Al Juhani expressed that Pakistan has a momentous place in the Muslim world and appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Both expressed satisfaction on the brotherly relations between the two countries and stressed upon the need for intensifying efforts to enhance peace and harmony in the Muslim world, said the military’s media wing.

Separately, Jordan's Chief of Staff of Strategic Planning and Defence Resources Major General Nassar Al Athamneh also called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

Matters of mutual and professional interest, with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed at the meeting, ISPR said in a statement. “Both the sides agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domain,” it said.