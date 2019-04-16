Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Monday that Pakistan wants peaceful relations with neighbouring countries and solution of all issues through dialogue.

Talking to Member of the British Parliament and Chairman UK Conservative Party, Brandon Lewis, here, the prime minister presented an overview of the regional situation, focusing on India and Afghanistan.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the Pak-UK bilateral relations, strengthening of trade and investment ties, role of Pakistan diaspora and overall regional situation came under discussion.

The prime minister highlighted the government’s reforms agenda.

Brandon Lewis expressed the hope that improved security situation in the region will follow greater investment from the UK companies.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking to Chairman of China Silk Road Group Ltd Yan Lijin here, emphasized to further broaden Pak-China cooperation under the CPEC project and translate all-weather and time-tested Pak-China friendly relations into mutually beneficial economic equation.

The Prime Minister highlighted government’s various initiatives to improve ease of doing business and providing the foreign investors an enabling environment to undertake profitable business ventures in the country.

Yan Lijin evinced keen interest in Prime Minister’s low cost housing project. He offered his company’s affordable solution for construction of low cost housing by setting up a plant for pre-fabricated housing structures in Pakistan. The Prime Minister welcomed the interest of China Silk Company in the housing project.