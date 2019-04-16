Share:

LAHORE - Expatriate Pakistanis in the United Kingdom are keen to make investment of billions of rupees in Pakistan through joint ventures.

This was stated by President of UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry Amjad Khan while speaking at a ceremony at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, former President Shahid Hassan Sheikh, General Secretary UKPCCI Waheed-ur-Rehman Mian, Vice Presidents UKPCCI Asim Yousaf and Amir Khawaja also spoke on the occasion. LCCI EC members Mian Zahid Javed, Aqib Asif, Naeem Hanif and former Vice President Faisal Iqbal Sheikh were also present.

Amjad Khan said that UK being the fastest growing economy in the European Union has a huge potential for Pakistani businessmen to have joint ventures with their counterparts there. He said that globalization was bringing the people closer and there was a need to learn from the experiences of each other.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that there was no doubt that United Kingdom offers tremendous opportunities to Pakistani businessmen. He said both the sides needed well-directed, sector-specific moves to achieve the desired results.

He said that Pakistan was particularly interested in transfer of technology but to materialize the very idea, expatriate Pakistanis would have to play their role. He said that exchange of business delegations and holding of single country exhibitions could boost bilateral trade. These marketing tools needed to be studied by the chambers and diplomatic missions of the two countries, he said.

He said that there were areas where UK-Pakistan entrepreneurs could sit together and chalk out a comprehensive business strategy for their mutual benefits. Keeping in view the current low level of trade between UK and Pakistan, there was a need for more focused efforts for expanding economic cooperation, he said. He invited the Pakistanis living in the United Kingdom to make investment in the fields of information technology, telecommunications, infrastructure development, education and food preservation technologies. Shahid Hassan Sheikh urged overseas Pakistanis to bring their experience and knowledge along with their money.