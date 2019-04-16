Share:

LAHORE - Acting Punjab Governor Ch Parvez Elahi held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s House here on Monday.

On this occasion, both the leaders exchanged views regarding prevailing political situation in Punjab.

Acting Governor said that his party was standing shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on every issue.

During the meeting, consultation was held regarding making Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital functional and it was decided that all hurdles facing the hospital should be removed and it should be made functional immediately.