PR Rawalpindi - Chief Executive Murree Brewery Company Isphanyar Bhandara said that sports helped in developing mental and physical abilities of the youth.

Sports build their character along with improving patience and courage in their personalities, because self-confidence in a person can play an important role in the country’s development.

Isphanyar Bhandara added that players are assets of the nation and play an important role in promoting sports for the formation of a healthy society.

He expressed his views while talking to reporters after distributing prizes in the successful team at the 115th M.P. Bhandara Memorial Murree Brewery Polo Cup Final in Rawalpindi.

The guests of honours that attended the event were Senator Sitara Ayaz and ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Poland, Egypt, Sweden, and Bulgaria.

Seven teams participated in the pilot event.

In the final, PBG Team scored 7 goals to beat CLS team by 3.5 goals.

Senator Sitara Ayaz said that she appreciated the efforts of the Murree Brewery team for the promotion sports event went on to say that the inaugural M.P. Bhandara Memorial Murree Brewery Polo Tournament was held way back in 1904.

At the end of the match, young army individuals demonstrated tent pegging.