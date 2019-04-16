Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two armed dacoits robbed admin officer of a petrol pump off Rs3.6 million on gunpoint outside a bank located at Faizabad, sources said on Monday.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Sadiqabad while the robbers managed to escape from the scene on a motorcycle.

According to sources, Zafar Mehmood, foreman at the pump, lodged a complaint with PS Sadiqabad stating that he dispatched an admin officer along with another employee of the pump to deposit cash in a bank branch near Faizabad. He added that as the duo reached outside the bank, two robbers suddenly appeared on a motorcycle and intercepted the admin officer on gunpoint. Later, the dacoits snatched cash from him and fled, he stated. He requested police to arrest the dacoits. Police began investigation after filing a case against the dacoits.