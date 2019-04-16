Share:

LAHORE : Remington Pharmaceuticals Monday held a recruitment event and information session at Punjab University College of Pharmacy (PUCP). This was a joint initiative by Remington’s Organizational Development (OD) and People Management Department (PMD). The purpose of event was to provide students with an opportunity to interact with leading professionals from the company and get familiar with recruitment process. Ali Khan (OD Head) and Maham Ashraf (Head of PMD) represented the company and conducted an interactive session with the graduating class of 2013-2018. Commenting on the occasion, PUCP Principal Dr Nadeem Bukhari said: “Remington Pharmaceuticals has truly written for our graduates working with them, through their slogan: You are smart. You are passionate. You are perfect for us. Indeed you have made PUCP proud!”