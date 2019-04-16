Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday traded barbs on Mayor of Islamabad while giving him one-month ultimatum to resolve civic issues of the federal capital, otherwise threatened of a strong protest in front of the Mayor’s office.

Shaikh Ansar Aziz belongs to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and naturally he is at loggerheads with the incumbent government while he also expresses his helplessness due to unavailability of funds and required financial and administrative rules.

Addressing a press conference along with MNA Raja Khuram Nawaz and chairpersons of union councils of Islamabad here at the PID, Ali Nawaz Awan said that the capital city was facing severe water shortage while the Mayor was not taking any step in this regard. He said that the capital needed 220 million gallons of water per day but only 63 MGDs water was being supplied. Criticizing the poor performance of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Ali Nawaz said that there were 192 tube wells in the city in which only 160 were functional and out of 38 water tankers 28 were out of order. He said that due to ill planning of the MCI, the residents of the federal capital were facing severe water shortage, which speaks volume of negligence of the MCI.

He said that garbage heaps along the roads of the city were exposing performance of the corporation, adding that immediate attention was needed towards this issue.

Ali Nawaz Aawan said that Capital Development Authority would initiate mega development projects in the city including flyover on 7th Avenue and G-7, G-8, solid waste site, slaughter house and revamping of all roads of the capital. He said that work on the signal free corridor from Koral to RAwat with cost of Rs10.7 billion would be started this year and we would try our level best to complete this project as soon as possible.

He said that master plan of Islamabad was being revised and meetings in this regard were held, adding that three sectors of the capital including I-12, 1-15 and E-12 would be developed this year. MNA Raja Khuram Nawaz said that MCI had not started any project in 50 union councils of the capital, adding that MCI had around Rs1 billion in its account which is not being utilized for the welfare of the people.

He said that the government would extend full support to the Mayor Islamabad if he was sincere to fix issues of the residents. He said that the Mayor should give direction to Water Directorate for removing illegal water connections.