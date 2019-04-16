Share:

ATTOCK : The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded recovery of a child specialist Dr Inamullah who was abducted by unidentified suspects almost two weeks ago.

While addressing, PMA Attock chapter President Col (r) Dr Aslam Marwat said that Dr Inamullah is a renowned child specialist , Senior Vice President Defence of Human Rights and a law-abiding citizen who has never been involved in any suspicious activity. “Abduction of such a noble person is beyond comprehension,” he questioned.

Senior PMA Vice President Muhammad Ayub, General Secretary Dr Sajad Naqvi and Press Secretary Dr Naeem Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Dr Marwat said that if Dr Inam has involved in any illegal activity, he must be taken to court. He said that soon all doctors of District Attock would take out a protest rally to condemn the disappearance of Dr Inam.

He demanded that Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff must take notice of the abduction and ensure recovery of Dr Inamullah at earliest. It is to be recalled that Dr Inamullah was kidnapped by veiled persons, wearing black uniforms when he was on the way to his clinic a week ago.