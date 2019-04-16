Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Old Mirpur police claimed on Monday to have impounded a fuel tanker carrying more than 20,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel at Mirpurkhas Toll Plaza.

According to police, the operation was conducted on a tip-off with the help of CIA police; and two suspects were nabbed during the operation. They were identified as Jamal Nasir and Asif and handed over to Customs Department for legal action.

It is to be noted that the sale of smuggled Iranian fuel has been going on in Mirpurkhas without let or hindrance since long, and the police authorities are least bothered to take any action against it.