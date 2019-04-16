Share:

As we know, Media is the fourth pillar of State. The media plays an important role in today’s world. There is no doubt, Media is providing important information, but today’s media is rapidly spreading false news and rumors. Such rumors are equivalent to a crime. Abuse of media can worsen the conditions of any society. People think that media only provides entertainment and useful information but it also contains pornographic content that can easily mislead the children.

Today the person gives more time to social media than his friends and family. Children are wasting their precious time posting pictures and watching funny videos on social media instead of self-study, they do not even realize that this thing will not work anymore in the future. Their future is devastating rapidly because children have a sensitive mind; the type of movie they watch leaves everlasting effects on their personality.

Our TV channels reflect western civilization. We are forgetting our religion in the name of fashion. All channels are in the rating race to be the first mover in the news cycle. Some channels, on the other hand, manipulate the opinion of masses.

Media can improve society by taking some simple steps as if they can change the views of masses by their positive campaigns. They need to focus on social issues and provide accurate information about the socio-economic landscape. They should authenticate their content before running a story or any kind of news item.

Media needs to introspect in terms of transparency and certification.

MYRA MANSOOR,

Karachi, March 26.