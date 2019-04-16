Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has destroyed the economy of the country.

He was talking to media after visiting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq to express condolence on the death of his month-in-law.

Khurshid Shah, the former opposition leader of National Assembly, said when PPP came into power in 2008, it had to face a lot of challenges of economic and peace and order fronts. But the PPP not only took the issues with challenges but resolved most of them.

The PPP, he said, introduced revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector. It introduced the 18th amendment to balance relations between provinces and center, he said. But, the PTI government, he said, was bent upon destroying everything.

The inflation was rising and US Dollar took new heights on a daily basis, he said.