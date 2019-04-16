Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab government dismissed Project Director Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant Dr Shoaib Khan from service for remaining absent from his office for 7 years without informing the authorities, sources said on Monday.

Dr Shoaib Khan was shown the door following the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, they added. The government has also appointed Shahid Nasir as hearing officer in the case and directed Dr Shoaib to appear before him for personnel hearing, they said. A notification in this regard has also been issued.