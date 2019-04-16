Share:

RAWALPINDI - Secretary Health Punjab Saqib Zafar on Monday said that required funds were being provided to complete work on Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant. During his visit to the RIUKT, the secretary said that work on the state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad which would be functional by the end of this year. In first phase, he said that emergency, dialysis and OPD departments would be functional. Saqib said that after the completion of emergency, dialysis and OPD, the hospital would become fully functional in December this year and residents would have to avail the latest health faculties of liver and stomach related diseases.