LAHORE - Pakistani players Monday underwent fitness test ahead of their departure to the UK for the ICC World Cup 2019 on April 23.

The Sarfaraz-led unit is all set to face England in five-match ODI series and only T20I before the mega tournament. The think-tank of the men in green along with the Mickey Arthur are giving final touches to their squad for the tournament.

With reports arriving from NCA stated that the wicketkeeper batsman M Rizwan scored highest, 20 points, in the YoYo test. The 26-year-old proved his fitness on the first day of the two-day fitness camp and became a strong contender to travel with the team to the UK.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali and opener Shan Masood bagged 19 points while skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and left-arm fast bowler M Amir also passed the test with 18 points each. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, all-rounder M Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, and Usman Shinwari also cleared the tests.

On the other hand, all-rounder Imad Wasim, leg-spinner Yasir Shah, and emerging pacer M Husnain failed to touch the fitness benchmark of 17.4, which can put their participation in next month’s tournament in jeopardy. There are also reports that emerging opener Abid Ali also failed the test.