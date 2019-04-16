Share:

LAHORE - Opener M Salman Khan guided Golden Eagles to 7-wicket win over Sargodha Seniors in the National Seniors Cricket Cup quarterfinals here at Ali Garh Ground on Monday.

Put into bat, Sargodha Seniors were dismissed at 142 in 25.5 overs. M Nawaz scored 34, Salman Shahid 28, Nouman Nasir 26, Kashif Iqbal 20 and Arshad Naveed 13. M Rehan bagged 3-27, Rauf Wain 2-17, Zaheer 2-27 and Dr Afzal 1-40.

Golden Eagles chased the target in 18.2 overs losing just 3 wickets. Man-of-the-match Salman hit 1 six and 9 fours to gather 57 runs. Saleem Elahi struck 39 and Shahid Anwar 35. Tauseef Abbas claimed 2-24 and Ejaz Mehmood 1-25.