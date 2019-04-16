Share:

SHIKARPUR - Sindh Minister for Women Empowerment Shehla Raza will inaugurate three-day Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition in Karachi’s Dolmen Mall on 26th April on Friday, said spokesman for Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Jamil Ahmed here on Monday.

He said that the event was being organised by the SRSO and its partners, adding that it would bring a variety of traditional art and crafts to Karachi. These colourful and captivating products will be the artwork of hundreds of rural women from different rural areas of Sindh.

Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Qambar- Shahdadkot, and Larkana, Badin, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh.

A wide mixture of Sindh’s handicrafts including home textiles (made up of intricate patch work, cut work and embroidery), basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas, and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery and cut work will be exhibited.

According to SRSO Chief Executive Officer Dital Kalhoro, Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition is a fair trade organisation which aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged artisans by promoting their skill and craft. He said they were working with women because they were the most deprived members of society and needed to be empowered.

He said that rural women had been trained by the SRSO in past, but they had no source of income. “We are trying to change the scenario by bringing their products to urban markets,” he added. He urged the citizens of Karachi to attend and buy handmade material to support the rural women artisans.