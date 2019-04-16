Share:

ISLAMABAD - All-rounder Satish steered Lagoona Beach-A to 48-run win over Gulf Hotel in the 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament.

Lagoona Beach A were all out for 52 in 6 overs. Satish scored 25. In reply, Gulf Hotel were bundled out for just 4 runs in 3.2 overs. Satish captured 3-1.

In other matches, Westin thrashed Four Seasons B by 4 wickets, Ramada Manama CC beat Park Regis by 2 wickets while Wyndham Garden beat Marriott Executive Apartments by 12 runs and Downtown Rotana beat Four Seasons A by 2 runs.