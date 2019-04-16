Share:

The Supreme Court (SC) has rejected the Pak-Turk Schools management review petition in Pak-Turk Schools hand over case.

A three-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Azmat Saeed took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.

The court remarked this petition is not maintainable. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked Turkish government and Turkish Supreme Court have declared this outfit terrorist.

The other 40 countries have closed these schools. Pakistan government is with the government of Turkey. The counsel for Pak-Turk schools argued no terrorist outfit is funding and instead people of Turkey are providing funds.

These schools have not been closed in Malaysia. Justice Azmat Saeed remarked "then you should go to Malaysia.” Do you want to befool the people again by changing the name? This way the other terrorist organizations will start operating institutes in Pakistan.

Counsel for Pak-Turk Schools said interior and foreign ministries of Pakistan had accorded approval to organizations. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked "just now the ministries have said in the court that this organization has become terrorist.

Through this organization money laundering is being done and terrorist organizations are being financed. Justice Azmat Saeed while addressing the counsel remarked you cannot defend a terrorist outfit in the court.

The court dismissed the review petition with reference to Pak-Turk Schools hand over case.