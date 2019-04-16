Share:

ISLAMABAD - A literary session on ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Educational and Cultural Connectivity’ will be held on April 20 at Pak China Friendship Centre. The session will be presided over by Shamsul Mulk, former Chairman WAPDA. Renowned scholars including Dr Safdar Ali Shah, Director General CPEC HEC, and Dr Talat Shabeer, Director China-Pakistan Study Centre Institute of Strategic Studies will be panelists of the literary session, said a press release.

Naveed Amaan’s book ‘Pin Point’ will also be unveiled during the session. Darkhashan Batool will give a presentation on CPEC while Syeda will present her paper on the songs and music regarding CPEC.

The session would be hosted by Hamayun Iqbal Shami, Chairman Pakistan Economic Forum. The CPEC is one of the vital projects which would bring economic stability in the country.

The literary discussions aimed to elaborate in details the cultural and literary connectivity between the two times tested friendly countries Pakistan and China.