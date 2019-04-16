Share:

Karachi - The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution demanding an apology from Prime Minister Imran Khan over his remarks in favour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister had said that there may be a better chance of peace talks with New Delhi if his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the general election.

The remark did not go down well with the ruling party in the province- that brought a resolution against Khan for the remarks in the Sindh Assembly on Monday and demanded to tender an apology over it.

The resolution was tabled by PPPP lawmaker Nida Khuhro and was adopted unanimously as per ruling of speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani despite opposition’s loud rejection.

The mover said that Khan had forgotten that he was raising voice in support for a person who is involved in suppressing Kashmiris. “Modi is responsible for killings of Kashmiris and Pakistanis,” she said, adding that remarks of the prime minister were unfortunate. She demanded that the premier should tender apology over his remarks.

RESOLUTION AGAINST KHALID MAQBOOL SIDDIQUI

The house also passed a resolution against federal Minister for Information and Technology and MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui over his remarks to divide Sindh province into two parts.

The resolution tabled by the Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza, termed remarks as anti-patriotic spreading differences and hatred among people of the province.

It said that the house believes in peace, unity and prosperity of the people of the province and remarks are aimed at dividing people on the basis of caste, creed, language, sect and religion. It expressed its deep concern over the remark and demanded an apology from the MQM-P leader.

Speaking on the resolution, Shehla Raza said that the language used by Khalid Maqbool was not new for them and similar words were used before when the party was run from London.

“This politics of division had only spilled blood on the city roads earlier and any attempt to again destabilize the province on the basis of linguistics politics will not be tolerated,” she said.

Shehla said that her family had migrated to Pakistan and were welcomed openly by the people of the province. “How can we return to the state which our ancestors left and is now ruled by leaders like Modi,” she pointed out.

Further taunting MQM-P over quota system, the provincial minister said that the MQM-P lawmakers had brought several resolutions in the assembly but none of them is regarding the quota system in the province. “Although quota system was introduced by Bhutto but it was endorsed by predecessors like Ziaul Haq and other leaders,” she claimed, adding that it was only Bhutto who strived for the return of Biharis. She asked as to why MQM-P not raises voice for separate province in Punjab for Mohajirs as many migrated to Punjab and later intermingled in local culture.

“The only Mohajir [migrants] in the country are Afghan mohajir and no one else,” she emphasized, adding that the MQM-P had remained in power with all political parties including PPP and PML-N but failed to serve people of Karachi.

These slogans are only aimed at hiding their failures, she blamed.