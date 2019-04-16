Share:

LAHORE/KARACHI - At least 14 people were killed and scores injured as windstorm and hailstorm played havoc across the country on Monday.

Six people, including two children, lost their lives in windstorm/rain-related incidents in Karachi that was hit by winds blowing at 50km/h. Eight people were killed in hailstorm related incidents in Punjab.

High velocity winds uprooted trees, electric and telephone poles while cases of roof and wall collapses were also reported across the country. Electricity tripping and massive traffic mess were also reported.

Five-year-old Tanzeela was killed when wall of a house fell in Khamosh Colony in Karachi.

Seven-year-old Mehak Faisal died in Korangi’s Gulzar Colony while a teen, Kashif, was killed in Bhains Colony.

A man was killed in People’s Chowrangi when a tree fell on him.

Three people were reportedly killed in road accidents on Karachi-Quetta Highway.

A pile-up involving a police van, five passenger buses and a truck was reported on Quetta-Karachi Highway.

Ten children were injured when the roof of a private school caved in in Korangi Industrial Area (KIA). In a similar incident five children sustained injuries. The roof of a seminary collapsed in Kalakot area of Lyari, injuring six students.

A car overturned on Shahrah-e-Faisal, injuring a woman. Windstorm uprooted electric poles and trees at Sindh High Court and Karachi Press Club. However, no loss of life was reported.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Emergency Department head Dr Seemi Jamali confirmed that 36 injured people were brought to the health facility.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah directed the authorities to step up relief efforts. Authorities urged people to adopt safety measure. The K-Electric urged citizens to stay away from hanging wires, electric poles during the season.

According to Rescue 1122, four persons including one of Kabirwala, one of Abdul Hakeem and two of Khanewal died in roof and wall collapses.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Malik son of Muhammad Yousuf, Ghulam Fatima wife of Habib, Nawaz son of Allah Bukhsh, Nasim wife of Lateef.

Similarly, 13 people sustained injuries and were shifted to DHQ Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Khanewal declared emergency at the DHQ Hospital and directed doctors to provide quality treatment to the injured.

In Hasilpur, four labourers were buried alive under the wall of factory.

In Lahore, high velocity winds started blowing in the evening that followed by scattered showers.

More than a dozen people were injured in roof and wall collapses in parts of the Punjab capital. The injured were shift to Jinnah Hospital and other health facilities.

Windstorm caused felling of trees and tree branches, disturbing vehicular movement on important roads including Canal Bank Road. Windstorm took away boards displayed at shops in major markets and steamers on poles along important roads including The Mall.

More than 150 Lesco feeders tripped, plunging a major portion of Lahore in darkness.

High velocity winds and rains added to woes of motorists and pedestrians. Inundated rainwater on portions of roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jam on important city arteries. Several incidents of skidding off motorcycles were also reported.

High velocity winds and rains, however, brought pleasant change in weather by causing considerable decrease in mercury level.

According to the experts, a westerly wave is affecting southern and central parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts during the night.

The local meteorological department forecast widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at scattered places in Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Quetta, Zhob divisions, Kashmir and at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. A few moderate to isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan divisions.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullah/riverine in Makran, Quetta, Zhob and DG Khan divisions. Heavy rains may trigger landslides in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday and Wednesday.