LAHORE (PR) Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile has finally launched its first ever Triple AI Camera phone: Camon i4, that stands out with the product slogan of “Capture more beauty” and latest trend of the market; a dot-notch display. The event of the launch took place in a private hotel of Lahore. A number of celebrities and media personalities, tech gurus, stars from the fashion world and moreover influencer bloggers from all over the country were present in the event. Cybil Chauhdry was the red carpet host of the event while this event was co-hosted by the Ahmad Ali Butt, a well-known rapper and a legendary music keyboardist.

Higer Zhao, the Global Vice President of TECNO Mobile, said: “TECNO has come far from being an entrant to being a market hit in Pakistan.” He reiterated that Tecno will never compromise on quality and the trust of the customers

Camon i4, the star of the evening has come up with a triple camera with more beautiful modification to the bezel, while on the other side a dot-notch to the screen. Apart from these two distinctive features Camon i4 has been equipped with a 2.0 QuadCore processor, Android 9.0 Pie, a 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and a 3400 mAh powerful battery.