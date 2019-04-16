Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A three years old child was killed after the wall of a house collapsed on him in Jamnadas Colony No II while a 40 years old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding passenger coach on Sindhri Road here on Monday.

According to Gharibabad police, during a windstorm the wall of a house fell down on a three years old child, Imtiaz, son of Basheer Khan, in Jamnadas Colony No II. He died on the spot.

In another incident, a woman named Bhana Kehri, 40, was on her way when she was hit by a speeding passenger coach in front of Umeed Bhari graveyard on Sindhri Mirpurkhas Road. She died on spot.

Gharibabad police have impounded the vehicles; however, their drivers managed to flee from the spot.