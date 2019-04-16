Share:

LAHORE : Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the government will ensure state of the art medical facilities at public sector hospitals. Addressing the inaugural session of a five-day International Feto-Maternal Medicine Conference at Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Monday, she said that inherited diseases could be substantially reduced by adopting preventive measures. Expert from UK Dr Garrald Masson, Dean of Children’s Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq, Vice Chancellor of FMJU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Medical Superintendent of Children’s Hospital Dr Saleem, MS of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz Butt and other senior doctors attended the session. Dr Yasmin said that protection of mother-child during delivery was of utmost importance.

She said the thalassaemia prevention programme was playing an important role not only in provision of healthcare facilities to patients but also raising awareness about benefits of screening of couples before marriage. She said that five state-of-the-art mother-child hospitals would be set up in Punjab.