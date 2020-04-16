Share:

PESHAWAR - A total of 117 policemen have been dis­missed from service after their names were found among the BISP cash beneficiaries, an official said yesterday.

The cops were dismissed on the direc­tives of the regional police officer, stated Bannu’s District Police Officer Yasir Afridi.

It may be mentioned here that the gov­ernment has changed the title of the Bena­zir Income Support Programme (BISP) to Ehsaas Program, under which deserving families are given Rs12000 each. The au­thorities are now investigating those gov­ernment servants who are on the lists of such relief programs, meant for the under­privileged only.