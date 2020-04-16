PESHAWAR - A total of 117 policemen have been dismissed from service after their names were found among the BISP cash beneficiaries, an official said yesterday.
The cops were dismissed on the directives of the regional police officer, stated Bannu’s District Police Officer Yasir Afridi.
It may be mentioned here that the government has changed the title of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to Ehsaas Program, under which deserving families are given Rs12000 each. The authorities are now investigating those government servants who are on the lists of such relief programs, meant for the underprivileged only.