ISLAMABAD-Rice export during first eight months of current financial year grew by 11.09 per cent as compared to the export of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, rice worth $1,397,491 thousand were exported as compared to the export of rice worth $1,257,995 thousand of same period of last year. According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the export of Basmati rice increased by 36.65 per cent, valuing $501,179 thousand as compared to the export of rice worth $366,765 thousand of same period of last year. Meanwhile, fish and fish preparations worth $278,637 thousand were also exported in first eight months of current financial year as compared to the export of fish valuing $248,000 thousand of same period of last year. During the period under review, fruit exports of the country recorded positive growth of 1.61%. Fruit worth $346,508 thousand were exported as compared to the export of $341,007 thousand of same period of last year.