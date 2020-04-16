Share:

LAHORE - The authorities at Lahore’s Camp Jail heaved a sigh of relief as the coronavirus tests of 37 prisoners have come negative, reported a TV channel on Wednesday. These were the second test results of prisoners while the third test samples have also been sent to the laboratories for examination. After clearance of 37 prisoners out of 59 coronavirus suspects, only 22 inmates now were being treated, the jail authorities said. As per the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 89 prisoners had tested positive for coronavirus in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Dera Ghazi Khan. The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Camp Jail on March 21, who also recovered and was shifted back to the prison.