ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday briefed the parlia­mentary committee on the perfor­mance of Ministry of Commerce during last one year, Pakistan trade analysis during the current fiscal year and the steps taken for mitigating the COVID-19 related issues under the ministry.

He said that 61 essential med­ical items identified by the Min­istry of National Health Services were exempted from all duties and taxes and also ban on export of 10 essential medical items was notified on 24th March 2020. He added that in support of counter­ing health emergency expo cen­ters at Karachi and Lahore were given to respective provincial gov­ernments for setting up field hos­pitals.

The meeting was attended by Rana Tanveer Hussain MNA/Chairman PAC, Muhammad Ya­qoob Shaikh MNA, Ali Khan Jadoon MNA, Wajiha Akram MNA, Shaza Fatima Khawaja MNA, Shaista Per­vaiz MNA, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jil­lani MNA, Khurram Shahzad MNA, Sajida Begum MNA, Farukh Khan MNA, Usman Ibrahim MNA, Ra­sheed Ahmed Khan MNA, Tahi­ra Aurangzeb MNA, Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser for Commerce, Textile and Investment and Secre­tary Ministry of Commerce along with senior officers.

Earlier, Abdul Razak Dawood in­formed a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce, held in the Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, that the government has repaid Rs47.5 bil­lion as tax refunds in last 100 days to textile and non-textile sectors to facilitate businesses.

He further said that he himself and secretary Ministry of Com­merce held a number of consul­tative sessions with top export­ers and chambers to assist and formulate strategy to deal with COVID-19 related challenges and offer all kind of assistance they re­quire from MOC, TDAP and TIOS posted abroad.