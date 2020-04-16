ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday briefed the parliamentary committee on the performance of Ministry of Commerce during last one year, Pakistan trade analysis during the current fiscal year and the steps taken for mitigating the COVID-19 related issues under the ministry.
He said that 61 essential medical items identified by the Ministry of National Health Services were exempted from all duties and taxes and also ban on export of 10 essential medical items was notified on 24th March 2020. He added that in support of countering health emergency expo centers at Karachi and Lahore were given to respective provincial governments for setting up field hospitals.
The meeting was attended by Rana Tanveer Hussain MNA/Chairman PAC, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh MNA, Ali Khan Jadoon MNA, Wajiha Akram MNA, Shaza Fatima Khawaja MNA, Shaista Pervaiz MNA, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani MNA, Khurram Shahzad MNA, Sajida Begum MNA, Farukh Khan MNA, Usman Ibrahim MNA, Rasheed Ahmed Khan MNA, Tahira Aurangzeb MNA, Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser for Commerce, Textile and Investment and Secretary Ministry of Commerce along with senior officers.
Earlier, Abdul Razak Dawood informed a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce, held in the Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, that the government has repaid Rs47.5 billion as tax refunds in last 100 days to textile and non-textile sectors to facilitate businesses.
He further said that he himself and secretary Ministry of Commerce held a number of consultative sessions with top exporters and chambers to assist and formulate strategy to deal with COVID-19 related challenges and offer all kind of assistance they require from MOC, TDAP and TIOS posted abroad.