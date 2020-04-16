Share:

RAWALPINDI - The district administration in collaboration with concerned departments has quarantined 635 suspected COVID-19 persons as a precautionary measure in the district.

According to data shared by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR) here Wednesday ,to date,617 people were quarantined at homes ,11 were tested positive.

The DPR said that around 1,084 COVID-19 suspects had so far been brought to the 26 quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 340 were brought to district hospitals,525 were contacts of suspected,71 belonged to Tableeghis while 148 were contacts of tableeghis.

The results of 139 suspected cases were tested positive,660 declared negative while results of 285 are still awaited.

Presently 133 people were under treatment at different facilities, six were died in Rawalpindi while 17 confirmed COVID-19 were discharged after recovery, he added.

While, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon Wednesday said that the steps being taken by the government in prevailing situation were aiming to betterment of people. This he said while chairing a meeting with members of peace committee here which was attended by Pak Army officers, peace committee members and other relevant officers. The DC said that objective of lockdown was to minimize movement of people and confine them to their home.

He said that religious gatherings were also barred in the mosques premises.

He said that we should follow directives of provincial government regarding defeating coronavirus pandemic.

The DC said that with the coordinated efforts and cooperation of peace committee members and Ulemas, lockdown had been implemented successfully. The DC said that no coronavirus case have been reported in Mirpurkhas district so far, however precautionary measures were needed to cope with lethal virus.

Members of peace committee and Ulemas assured district administration for every possible cooperation and help.