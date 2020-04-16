Share:

LAHORE - As many as 71 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 3,016.

So far 28 patients have died in the province including 12 in Lahore, seven in Rawalpindi, three in Multan, two in Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Faisalabad and Gujrat.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition. More than 500 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus. They have been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,091 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 701 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 91 prisoners in five districts and 1,133 citizens who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Of the 1,091 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 484 are at quarantine centre at Raiwind, 105 in Multan, 61 in Bhakar, 52 in Muzafargarh, 45 in Rahim Yar Khan, 41 in Jhelum, 37 in Vehari, 35 each in Hafizabad and Sargodha, 27 in Layya, 19 in Sialkot, 17 in Mandi Bahauddin, 16 in Rawalpindi, 15 in Narowal, 13 in Bahawalnagar, 12 in Sheikhupura, 10 in Gujrat, nine in Rajanpur, eight in Faisalabad, seven each in Mianwali and Sahiwal, two each in Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala and Khushab.

Out of 701 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 are at quarantine centre in Multan, 221 in Dera Ghazi Khan and 23 in Faisalabad.

So far 1,133 citizens have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission.

The highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where 477 patients are under treatment at different centres.

As many as 139 patients are under treatment in Gujrat, 118 in Rawalpindi, 50 in Gujranwala, 42 in Rahim Yar Khan, 35 each in Vehari and Faisalabad, 33 in Jhelum, 31 in Sialkot, 23 in Multan, 19 in DG Khan, 17 in Nankana Sahib, 14 in Sargodha, 12 in Hafizabad, 11 in Mandi Bahauddin and Mianwali, 10 in Sheikhupura, nine in Kasur, eight each in Narowal and Chiniot, six in Bahawalpur, five in Bahawalnagar, four each in Chakwal and Khushab, three in Lodhran, two each in Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal and one each in Attock, Pakpattan, Layyah, Okara and Jhang.

Out of 91 COVID-19 patients in jails, 59 are in Lahore, 14 in Sialkot, nine in DG Khan, seven in Gujranwala and two in Bhakkar.

As per spokesperson, serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units and those with normal or mild symptoms at quarantine centres and isolation wards of public sector hospitals. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family membership.