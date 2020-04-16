Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, on Wednesday, has said that 93 patients have been sent back home from Lahore’s Expo Center and Mayo Hospital after recovering from the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement, the minister said that the doctors, nurses and other paramedics were busy in the treatment of the coronavirus victims. All the health facilities were available at the hospitals in Punjab, she added.

Dr Yasim further said that the decision to extend lockdown across the country was taken in the wake of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

She said that as many as 21 recovered patients returned home from Mayo Hospital, whereas 265 patients were under treatment at the hospital. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that with the return of these 21 patients, the total number of recovered patients form Mayo Hospital had reached 68.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the province had conducted over 40,000 tests of suspected COVID-19 patients, and the per day testing capacity was being scaled up on emergency basis.

“The return of patients to their homes after recovery is a positive development and the government is taking all out measures for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus patients. The initiative of support to daily wagers and labourers is underway and the government is trying to reach out to the needy, the government is ensuring the provision of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to all staff working for the treatment of coronavirus patients,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, on the special request of the Health Minister, the Chughtai Lab management agreed to give 50 percent discount for first 100 patients of over 60 years of age on daily basis.

The minister said that Punjab was trying to enhance the testing capacity in the province and is was also coordinating with private labs to facilitate people across the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid met the management of Chughtai Lab and expressed her gratitude to the Chughtai Lab team for their support. “The private sector is responding to our call and we believe we all must come forward in this battle,” said Dr. Yasmin Rashid.