ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday extended the date of admission for the semester spring 2020 for its Postgraduate and Bachelors level programmes up to June 5. The decision has been taken by the university’s administration in a high-level meeting held here yesterday under the chairmanship Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, says a press release. The last date for the admission was extended, keeping in view the current crisis situation in the wake of COVID-19 in the whole country. Earlier, the last date was April 15 which has now been extended up to June 5, 2020 to facilitate the fresh as well as continuing students of the AIOU belonging to different parts of the country. However, these admissions have been extended only for MA, MSc, M.Ed, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, associate degree and postgraduate diplomas.