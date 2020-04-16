Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to discuss a proper Constitutional way to call virtual session of National Assembly for budgetary reforms due to Corona virus crisis, newly formed body of senior Parliamentarians will hold meeting by the end of current week.

The 9-member bipartisan meeting will give recommendation for detailed working to hold session of the National Assembly during the period of pandemic.

The arrangements for virtual session is being made to avoid spread of COVID-19 in Parliamentarians. As per ToRs of the Committee, it has been mandated to suggest amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, if any for holding virtual session of the National Assembly during prevalence of the corona virus pandemic.

The Committee will submit its report in a week to main Committee on Coronavirus disease.

The Speaker National Assembly vide notification has the authority to make any changes in the composition of the Committee as and when required.

The Adviser to Speaker on legal and Constitutional matters and Addtional Secretary (Legislation) will act as Secretaries to the Committee.

The committee will be headed by Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for National Food Security and Research while the Treasury will be represented by Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr. Zaheer uddin Babar, Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, MNA Syed Amin Ul Haq, and Malik Aamir Dogar, Cheif Whip (PTI).

Whereas the Opposition will be represented by MNAs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ms. Shahida Akthar Ali and Syed Naveed Qamar.

Speaker meets Ministers for agriculture reforms

Later, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar held meeting with newly appointed Federal Minster for National Food Security, Syed Fakhar Imam, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative, Asad Omar and several members of the National Assembly.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that a pro-farmer enabling policy environment was critical to make Pakistan’s agriculture sector globally competitive.

The Speaker stated that the recommendations of the bipartisan National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products (SCAP)are intended to bring about the fundamental policy shifts in the interest of the farmers and agriculture sector.

Speaker Asad Qaiser stated that the agriculture sector requires greater investment packages as the sector is and will remain critical to Pakistan’s national food security, poverty alleviation and sustainable livelihoods for a foreseeable future.