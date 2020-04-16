Share:

Rawalpindi-A six-year-old boy who went missing from house was found dead in Kahuta, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The dead body of the child identified as Abdul Rehman was found buried in sand in New Abadi in Kahuta, he said. Police inserted murder section in the First Information Report (FIR) that earlier was registered on charges of kidnapping on complaint of mother of child, he said.

He added City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has also taken a notice of the barbaric incident and ordered SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin to trace out the killers and to arrest them.

Following the orders of CPO, SSP Investigation, SP Saddar and SDPO Kahuta Circle also visited crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statement of family members as part of their investigation.

He said forensic experts also inspected the crime scene and collected evidences. The dead body of the child was moved to hospital for post-mortem. He said police would soon arrest the killers.