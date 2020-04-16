Share:

Islamabad-Cameron Diaz has broken her silence on becoming a mother to baby Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, as she hailed parenthood as the ‘best thing ever’. The 47 year old actress and her husband Benji Madden, 40, welcomed their daughter into the world in December and the Mask star loves every minute of the new chapter in her life.

She said: ‘I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life. ‘I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benji and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.’

And Cameron praised the Good Charlotte rocker for being an ‘amazing father’ and admitted she feels ‘lucky’ because he’s such a hands-on dad, so she gets time to wind down herself at the end of the day while he looks after their daughter.

Speaking to Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power on her friend’s Instagram Live, she said: ‘I’m either cooking, cleaning or taking care of my baby -- and usually all at the same time. ‘I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking... I drink [wine] every night it’s my wind down for the day. After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father.’