Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed distributed cheques of pending group insurance of families of employees who martyred and died during service. The amount Rs 2.6 million were given to eleven heirs of the employees in the CCPO office on Wednesday. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said that the jawans who laid down their lives during duty were the face of the department. Steps were being taken for the welfare of employees’ families, he added.