China on Thursday said that it will provide every possible support to Pakistan in fight against COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference in Beijing, a spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China said that Beijing will provide as much assistance as they can to help Pakistan win the battle against COVID19.

The Chinese people stand with the Pakistani people. China will provide as much assistance as we can to help Pakistan win the battle against #COVID19. Stay Strong, Pakistan! He said, “The Chinese people stand with the Pakistani people.”

On the occasion, the spokesperson reiterated appreciation over the support from Pakistan in fight against coronavirus pandemic, adding that China will never forget it.

He maintained that Chinese people were voluntarily and actively donating funds and medical supplies to Pakistan brothers and sisters. The spokesperson said that the Chinese government was sending medical supplies and medical experts to the Pakistani side and held video conferences to share the experience with the Pakistani health professionals