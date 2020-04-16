Share:

ISLAMABAD - Al-Khidmat Foundation, a relief orga­nization of Jamat-e-Islami, on Wednes­day under its countrywide chlorina­tion campaign completed chlorination of over 6739 mosques, temples, and Gurdwaras.

According to the details, the organi­zation has also completed the chlori­nation of over 121 government hospi­tals; besides Mosques and hospitals. It has conducted anti-covid19 spray campaign in hundreds of churches and many other places of worship of mi­norities.

While taking on the occasion here, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Mu­hammad Abdul Shakoor said that social distancing and precautionary measure­ments were of much importance which must be followed.

He stated that the anti-virus spray and chlorination campaign was the need of the hour and it could help to minimise the chances of further spread of the virus.

He stated that they had conducted the chlorination campaign beyond re­ligion or sect; adding that they had chlorinated the Churches and Gurd­waras besides Mosques in order to pro­tect the minority community from the threat of covid-19.

He stated that during the chlorina­tion process at religious places they had completely adopted the precau­tionary measures.

It is important to mention that many other organisations working under the religious parties have joined hands with the government in this tough time of helping and serving the poor masses.

It should be noted here that the re­ligious political parties of Pakistan be­sides guiding the nation spiritually re­garding how to follow the guidelines of the government in order to avoid the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country have also joined hands to support the government in serving the poor people and providing them with food and oth­er daily routine stuff.

The Al-Khidmat Foundation has been fully mobilized and is playing a lead­ing role in creating awareness about Covid-19, providing relief to the affect­ed community and extending health­care facilities to the victims.

The organization has already put all its facilities, services and volunteers at the government’s disposals. Its volun­teers have also been active in around the country.

The Al Khidmat Foundation has also distributed hundreds of thousands of food packets in poor people and has of­fered the government to use their hos­pitals as quarantine centres.

According to the latest details a total of over 21000 volunteers of the Alkh­idmat have been serving the masses since the outbreak in of Covid19 and thousands of poor people have been served with cash rupees and cooked or other daily routine food stuff.