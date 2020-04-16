Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced the Punjab province will soon achieve the capacity of conducting 10 thousand coronavirus diagnostic tests every day adding that establishment of eight new labs in different districts is near completion.

While presiding over a meeting of assembly members of Rawalpindi at Commissioner’s Office in Rawalpindi, the CM told that field hospitals had been set up in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and other districts with a total capacity of 4,500 beds, which could also be increased to 10,000 beds. More than 43,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted through the province, he added.

He said that the lockdown strategy had yielded positive results and the construction industry was being restarted under specific SOPs. The construction of roads, hospitals and schools would be resumed in the first phase with some stipulations, while the resumption of different industries would be reviewed on a case-to-case basis, he added. He made it clear that Commissioner would be empowered to ease or severe the lockdown conditions and a procedure was also being designed to provide necessary relief to the citizens in the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mabarak.

The purposing of easing the lockdown conditions was to facilitate the general public, he maintained. Meanwhile, he stated that PPEs and other necessities were being arranged on a daily basis, while financial aid under Insaf Imdad Programme would be provided purely on merit.

The CM told that anti-dengue campaign was being launched adding that wheat procurement target would also be achieved. He disclosed that out of 2,945 patients in the province, 508 had recovered and the arrangement was being made to inoculate the plasma of recovered patients into severe patients.

The CM also directed the Administration to devise a strategy to overcome the menace of professional beggary. The assembly members congratulated the CM over the praise of Punjab government by the apex court and maintained that this had proven that the performance of Usman Buzdar was better than others. Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Raja Rashid Hafeez, parliamentarians and others attended the meeting.

CM VISITS CORONA

FIELD HOSPITAL

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also inspected the 100-bed corona field hospital set up by the private sector in Rawalpindi. He appreciated the cooperation extended by the private sector adding that collective efforts were needed to control the coronavirus. The people should remain confined to their homes to decrease the spread of coronavirus while easing the lockdown was going to be a collective decision, he added. Adnan Chaudhary MPA set a worth-following example by setting up a field hospital and philanthropists should come forward to serve the ailing humanity, he added. Muhammad Adnan Chaudhary MPA, Latasab Satti, Simabia Tahir, Abida Raja, Farah Agha and other PTI leaders were present on this occasion.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also visited Bhakkar to review the steps being taken for safety from locust. He was told that 20 thousands acre land came under locusts attack and the locusts swarms had been destroyed through spray and necessary precautionary measures. The CM informed that the affected area would be sprayed through a specifically designed vehicle and directed to start the spray adding that all the necessary resources be utilized for this purpose. Spray would be continued till the complete removal of locusts, he added.

The DC briefed the CM that Pakistan Army Jawans and district administration were engaged in anti-locusts activities. The CM also visited Dhanghana area in Mankira Tehsil and drived his vehicle from Dhanghana to Rakh Mahni. He also met with the local people who apprised the chief minister about their problems. The CM also announced to set up Rural Health Centre in Dhanghana and further announced that education facilities would be provided and federal government would also be approached for the supply of electricity in the area.

The CM announced construction of roads from Bharerri to Sher Ghar. The locals thanked the chief minister for his visit and said that Usman Buzdar was the first chief minister, who visited the area since the creation of Pakistan. The chief minister also visited camel breading and research station. Parliamentarian including Sananullah Mastikhel, Ghazenfar Abbas Cheena, Amir Muhammad Khan, Saeed Akbar Norani, Amir Anayat Shehani and Afzal Khan also called on the chief minister. The CM announced early redress to the problems of the residents of Bhakkar district. The chief minister assured to regularize the nurses of DHQ Rakh Mahani who called on chief minister on this occasion. ACS (urbanization and infrastructure) and DG PDMA were also present on this occasion.