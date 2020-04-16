Share:

ISLAMABAD-Tarnol police have arrested a gang involved in several incidents of dacoity and street crime and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, a bike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals, especially involved in crime of heinous nature.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed had directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Sadder) Muhammad Omer Khan constituted special teams under supervision of SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan successfully busted three members of a dacoit/street criminals gang later identified as Haider Ali, Muhammad Hamza and Tayyab Shehzad, residents of Loser Sherfoo, Wah Cant.

The police team also recovered four snatched mobile phones, cash, 108 cartridges of klashinkov, two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition and one motorbike from their possession.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation have confessed that they were involved in several incidents in the areas of Hassan Abdal, Taxila, Wah Cantt and different areas of Rawalpindi. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Kohsar police team headed by ASP Kohsar Dr. Aqeela Naqvi recovered a car stolen last day from its area. The car lifter has also been arrested and is being investigated further.

On citizens’ complaints of misbehaviour, SP Industrial Area zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh has suspended 3 police officials and initiated inquiry against them.

Furthermore, the personnel of Islamabad police conducted a Flag March in the capital for awareness against coronavirus. The flag march started from Pakistan Sports Complex under the supervision of SP (City) Sarfarz Ahmed Virk and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

The flag march was conducted following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who has asked for strict compliance on directions of the government during lockdown situation.

DIG (Operations) said that purpose of this march is to create awareness against coronavirus. All institutions responsible for law enforcement are ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens, he added.

DIG (Operations) also appealed the citizens to restrict themselves at their homes and avoid unnecessary movement. He said precautionary measures were the only solution against coronavirus and citizens should take care of health of their families.