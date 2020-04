Share:

LAHORE - Central Punjab President PTI Ejaz Ch has rejected rumours of his resignation being spread on the social media. A statement issued by party’s Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Aamer Raza termed the reports of Ejaz Chaudhry’s resignation baseless and aimed at spreading confusion among the party ranks. He said Ejaz Ch had strong commitment with the party as wells as its polices and he would continue to perform his duties as long as the party chairman wanted him to.