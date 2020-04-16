Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday said that filter clinics and isolation wards established in the wake of coronavirus situation at different hospitals by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are producing fruitful results.

He said this after distributing Personal Protective Equipment at Abbasi Shaheed and Sobhraj Maternity hospitals here, said a statement. He said that experiment of establishing filter clinics at hospitals had worked considerably as the patients were being diagnosed at initial stage. He was of the view that every fever, cough and flu was not a coronavirus but could also be a seasonal flu. Waseem Akhtar said that the KMC was ensuring provision of safety masks and kits to doctors, paramedics and sanitary staff. He said that with the help of NGOs, the KMC had so far provided 1500 precautionary kits to different hospitals, adding that 200 Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) had been given to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital additionally. Doctors and other paramedics were also being provided necessary equipment on daily basis and fumigation was also being carried out in the hospitals, he added.