FAISALABAD - On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the food packets were distributed among deserving families under the arrangements of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja supervised the distribution of food packets while Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Former MD WASA Faqir Muhammad Ch, Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta,Rai Asif and other officers, officials were also present on the occasion.

Food packets were consisted of flour, Ghee, sugar, rice, pulses, red chillies and other spices.

Director General FDA expressed solidarity with members of lockdown-observing deserving families

and said that lockdown was imperative to control the spread of COVIC-19. However, the difficulties of daily wagers were being realized and government as well as philanthropists were actively involved for providing daily use commodities to lockdown-observing families.

He said that the Pakistani nation would get success in controlling the COVIC-19 with unity, discipline and commitment. He asked the recipients of food packets to follow the precautionary measures against coronavirus with utmost responsibility to make the government measures to control the possible spread of COVID-19.

He expressed his determination that the welfare programme of food packets distribution would be continued to the deserving families.

The recipients of food packets thanked Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja and other officers and said that they were standing firmly at hours of trial and were solidly backing the judicious decision of government to overcome the pandemic of coronavirus.

The prayers were also offered on this occasion to get rid of coronavirus, prosperity of nation and early recovery of coronavirus patients.