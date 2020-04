Share:

Government has decided to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan this week.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan on an appeal by Senator Taj Afridi and directed to make necessary arrangement for establishment of quarantine center at Torkham Border. Repatriated Pakistanis will be quarantined for seven days.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Moeed Yousaf telephoned Senator Taj Afridi and informed him about government’s decision of repatriating stranded Pakistanis.

Earlier, Senator Taj Afridi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan. Chairman Senate Saqid Sanjrani also asked PM Imran to bring back Pakistanis who are stranded in Afghanistan.