Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said on Thursday the government will hold consultations with religious scholars on the issue of restrictions on the five prayers, Friday prayer and Tarawih in mosques on April 18.

He in a statement slammed Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman saying he didn’t even bother to take the government into confidence before going ahead with his declaration that the lockdown restrictions don’t apply to congregational prayers in mosques.

The minister said the government try to find a middle ground after giving audience to religious scholars.

He said Mufti Muneeb’s presser gave an impression that he took the decision regarding congregations in mosques on his o