The Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the government's determination to take all possible measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to media reports while talking to Punjab's Minister for Industries Mian Aslam in Islamabad on Thursday, he said we are also cognizant of the woes of the low income groups including laborers and workers due to the closure of business activities.

He said the government has shared with the provinces comprehensive SOPs for the industries permitted by the government to be reopened in order to ensure the protection of the workforce.

He directed the provincial minister to stay in constant contact with the business community to ensure implementation of these SOPs.

Meanwhile, talking to Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is committed to effective checking of smuggling of wheat and other edible items.

He said an ordinance is being introduced to control hoarding and smuggling so that strict law could be enforced against the people involved in such activities.

The Prime Minister directed the Minister to continuously monitor demand and supply of the essential commodities so that timely decisions are made and shortage of food does not take place in any part of the country.

Imran Khan said agriculture sector was ignored in the past, the present government is benefiting from friendly country China for promotion of technology and modern techniques in agriculture.

The Prime Minister was briefed on measures taken for elimination of locust swarms.