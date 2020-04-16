Share:

LAHORE - Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour. According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was still affecting upper parts of the country, Meteorological department stated. Partly cloudy weather is expected in some districts of the province, however rain dust-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Murree during night time on Wednesday.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 37 & 21 centigrade respectively on Wednesday.